A five-run outburst in the fifth inning helped the Rome Braves turn the game in their favor as they held on for a 9-5 victory at Asheville on Friday night.
Rome (63-43, 27-13 in second half) trailed 2-1 going to the fifth but was able to put together a big rally in the frame to grab the momentum and the lead. They then added two more in the sixth to make it 8-2 before the host Tourists (46-57, 20-18) cut into the deficit with three in the seventh but couldn't get any closer. The Braves added one more insurance run in the eighth.
Leading the Braves' bats was Tyler Tolve who had a two-hit night, including a two-run homer and a double, to go with three RBIs. Willie Carter also went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored, Cal Conley had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored and Victor De Hoyos contributed two hits and an RBI.
Rounding out the Rome offensive efforts were Caleb Durbin with a double and an RBI and Brandon Parker with a hit and a run scored.
JJ Niekro (2-2) earned the win after going 6 1/3 innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on 11 hits while striking out three and walking one. Miguel Pena came on to pitch 1 2/3 innings in relief and earned a hold as he didn't allow a run and only gave up one hit while striking out three, and Trey Riley pitched a scoreless ninth, giving up two hits and striking out two.
With the series now tied at 2-2, Rome and Asheville will get together again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. before wrapping up the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m.