For the second straight night Bowling Green rallied to tie the game, and for the second straight night Rome's Drake Baldwin untied it.
A day after hitting a go-ahead two-run homer to help lift the Braves to a series-opening win at home, the catcher once again proved to be the hero with a solo shot in the sixth inning that ended up being the game-winner in a 4-3 Rome victory over Bowling Green at AdventHealth Stadium on Wednesday.
After trailing 3-2 going to the sixth, the visiting Hot Rods (9-12) got a solo homer from Junior Caminero to even the game. Baldwin then stepped to the plate for Rome (10-12) with one out in the bottom half of the inning and crushed a ball that landed near the picnic tables on Home Run Hill past the right-field wall.
"Baldy (Baldwin) has been working hard on his swing. Tonight he got a pitch he was looking for and he didn't miss it," said Rome manager Angel Flores. "He came through again for us tonight in a big spot."
Following Baldwin's blast to put Rome back in front, the bullpen took care of things from there as Ben Dum, fresh off the injured list, came in to work two scoreless innings as he didn't allow a hit and struck out two to earn a hold and Peyton Williams pitched a scoreless ninth for the save. After issuing back-to-back walks to lead off the top of the ninth, Williams was able to get a fielder's choice groundout and two consecutive strikeouts to close the door on the Hot Rods.
"Dum got us those two innings that we needed from him and looked really good," said Flores. "Peyton struggled with those first two batters in the ninth, but he settled down and sealed it with some big pitches."
Bowling Green took the initial lead in the contest with a run in the top of the third on a sac fly from Shane Sasaki and another run in the fourth on a sac fly from Nick Schnell. Rome proceeded to rally for three in the bottom of the fourth as Nacho Alvarez Jr. came up with an RBI single, another run scored on a double play and then the third run of the inning came in on a balk.
That three-run surge gave Braves' starter JJ Niekro back the lead, and he finished out the fifth to put himself in line for the win but got a no decision after Bowling Green tied it in the sixth. Niekro finished with a line of five innings, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Daysbel Hernandez (2-0) got the win as he pitched one inning and gave up one run on one hit with two strikeouts.
Baldwin led the Braves' bats with a 2-for-3 night that included his go-ahead homer and a double as well as a walk and two runs scored. Along with Alvarez's hit and RBI, Adam Zebrowski contributed a hit and walked twice, and Geraldo Quintero and Brandon Parker had the only other two hits. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. walked and scored a run.
Bob Seymour had a pair of hits, including a double, for Bowling Green to help in the middle of the lineup along with Caminero's solo blast. Sasaki and Schnell contributed their RBIs on the sac flies, and Dru Baker and Blake Robertson had a hit apiece.
Antonio Jimenez (0-2) took the loss for the Hot Rods after pitching four innings in relief and giving up four runs on four hits with four walks. Sandy Gaston started and went two innings as he didn't allow a run or a hit, struck out two and walked two, and Franklin Dacosta and Afredo Zarraga each tossed one scoreless inning of relief.
Rome will look to keep things going in the right direction on Thursday night when it once again hosts Bowling Green at 7 p.m. in the third of a six-game series.
"It's big to get these first two back home. It's really good for the guys to win some and try to keep that momentum going," said Flores. "We're playing pretty good baseball right now so we want to continue doing that."
NOTES: Attendance for Wednesday's contest was 759 and time of game was 2 hours 16 minutes. ...The rest of the series against Bowling Green features several promotions, including Bark in the Park Night on Thursday, Friday postgame fireworks, the Los Bravos Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday and Family Fun Day on Sunday afternoon.