After clinching the South Atlantic League South Division second-half title on Friday, the Rome Braves finished off the regular season in style on Sunday afternoon with a 4-2 win at Hickory.
Rome (74-54, 38-24 in second half) scored four runs over the first three innings on Sunday in the series finale and held on from there to defeat the host Crawdads (66-65, 28-37) after Saturday night's game was canceled due to inclement weather.
Tyler Tolve had the big blow of the game with a three-run homer in the third inning to lead the Braves' bats. Adam Zebrowski also had a solo shot in the second inning.
Also contributing offensively for Rome was Caleb Durbin with a pair of hits, including a double and Geraldo Quintero with a hit and a run scored.
The Braves used eight pitchers in the contest as part of a bullpen game. Dylan Spain started ant pitched a scoreless first and was followed by Ronaldo Alesandro (1-0) who was credited with the win after tossing two innings and giving up one run on two hits wiht one walk.
Trey Riley, Davis Schwab and Alex Segal pitched a scoreless inning of relief apiece after that, combining to allow just two hits and striking out six. Ben Dum pitched one inning out of the bullpen and gave up one run on three hits, and Alec Barger and Jake McSteen tossed the final two innings, each pitching one scoreless and giving up two hits apiece. McSteen earned his third save with his ninth-inning appearance.
The Braves will now turn their attention to the postseason as they will host first-half winner Bowling Green on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium in Game 1 of the South Atlantic League South Division Championship Series. Ticket info for that game can be found at www.RomeBraves.com.
The series will shift to Bowling Green for Game 2 on Thursday with a time to be announced, and if Game 3 is necessary it will also be hosted by the Hot Rods and be played on Friday.