Atlanta Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza had a hit and two RBIs in his rehab start, and the Rome Braves rallied from an early deficit to earn a 9-4 victory at home over the Asheville Tourists on Thursday night at AdventHealth Stadium.
Rome (14-15) trailed 3-0 after the first inning and again at 4-3 after the top of the fifth but scored six runs over the fifth, sixth and seventh to battle back for the convincing win that makes it three straight to open the six-game set vs. Asheville (10-18).
Adrianza, who began a rehab assignment on Thursday, singled to drive in two in the second inning and played seven innings defensively at shortstop before being lifted late in the game.
Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. was stellar in the leadoff spot for Rome with a 3-for-4 night that included an RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored. Drake Baldwin also had a double and two RBIs while Brandol Mezquita had a double among two hits and two runs scored.
Kadon Morton was 2-for-3 with an RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored. Keshawn Ogans added a hit and an RBI, and Geraldo Quintero drove in a run as well.
Luis Vargas (2-2) earned the win for the Braves after pitching 5 2/3 innings and allowing one run on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Rolddy Munoz started and went just one inning as he allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
Ronaldo Alesandro and Jonathan Hughes each had scoreless relief outings as Alesandro tossed 1 1/3 innings and gave up two hits while striking out three and Hughes pitched one inning, didn't allow a hit and walked one.
Rome and Asheville will continue its series on Friday night at 7 p.m.