The regular season is in the books.
The region seeds have been determined.
Every team has the same goal: a state championship.
The Georgia High School Association tennis state playoffs are set to begin next week, and there will be plenty of Floyd County representation.
Here’s a look at who’s taking part in the state tournament.
Armuchee
The Armuchee Lady Indians were crowned champions of Region 6-A Public. The Lady Indians earned a first-round bye into the Sweet 16 and will face the Washington-Wilkes High School Lady Tigers.
The Armuchee boys were also victorious, earning the title of region champions and a No. 1 seed in the Class A state playoffs. Armuchee secured a bye into the Sweet 16 and will counter Region 8 No. 2 seed Commerce.
“I am very proud of this team for what they were able to accomplish,” Indians coach Jamey Rice said in an emailed statement. “I am especially proud of the leadership from my seniors, Darby Hopper, Ethan McGhee, Zain Waseem, Wyatt Miller, David Lovett, and Noah Hood. They are a great group and I hate that I won’t get to be around them everyday next year. However, I am not worried about them as they pursue their plans for the future. They will excel in whatever they decide to do.”
Darlington
The Darlington Lady Tigers will be the No. 4 seed from Region 7-A Private. They travel to King’s Ridge, Region 6-A Private’s No. 1 seed. The Darlington boys tennis team achieved the No. 2 seed from Region 7-A Private and will host Pinecrest Academy.
Model
Model High School swept the Region 7-AA tennis championships and both teams take No. 1 seeds into the state playoffs.
The Lady Devils have a first-round bye and will play the winner of Elbert County/Heard County in the Sweet 16 next week.
The Blue Devils will face Therrell High School in the opening round.
Pepperell
The Lady Dragons are the No. 2 seed from Region 7-AA, taking runner up after falling to Model in the region championship. They will battle Booker T. Washington High School at the Rome Tennis Center on Monday at 2 p.m.
Rome
The Rome Lady Wolves defeated Winder-Barrow Friday in their first-round playoff match and will face the winner of Cambridge/Allatoona in the second round next week. The Rome boys also secured region runner up and will kick off their playoff journey vs. Dacula.