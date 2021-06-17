The Rome Braves’ offense managed just two hits as the visiting Bowling Green Hot Rods held on for a 2-0 victory Thursday at State Mutual Stadium. Rome falls to 20-19 overall, including 5-10 against Bowling Green, so far in 2021.
Rome pitcher Alan Rangel (1-5) gave the Braves a quality start, dealing five innings allowing four hits, two runs (both earned), one walk and eight strikeouts.
Mitch Stallings and Marrick Crouse combined for the latter four innings, conceding a combined three hits and six punchouts.
Bowling Green found the scoreboard in the top of the second inning when Niko Hulsizer smashed his eighth home run of the season to right center field for a 1-0 lead.
Jordan Qsar doubled the Hot Rod advantage with a solo homer to right center in the top half of the fifth.
Bowling Green’s pitching staff kept the Braves offense at bay.
Hot Rods starter Jayden Murray earned his fifth win of the season to go to 5-0. He threw five innings of one-hit ball with four strikeouts.
Christopher Gau secured his third save of the year and 26th win for his team. Bowling Green’s pitchers did not issue a single walk Thursday.
Cody Milligan and Andrew Moritz picked up the only two hits of the night for the home side as Atlanta’s High-A affiliate fell back to one game above .500.
Rome and Bowling Green continue their series at State Mutual Stadium through Sunday.
Following Sunday’s finale, the Braves head out on the road to battle two opponents from the High-A East — North Division: Aberdeen and Wilmington. Aberdeen is the High-A affiliate of Baltimore and Wilmington is Washington’s High-A club.