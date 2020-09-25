The Model Blue Devils (2-2) found out what Clay Hyatt and Marc Harris bring to Haralson County as the Rebels (4-0) depart Floyd County with a 49-7 blowout win.
"I thought it was a lot worse than that," Model head coach Jeff Hunnicutt said. "Haralson's got a great football team and I think they're going to be very competitive obviously throughout the rest of the season. We've got to lick our wounds and just start competing more."
Haralson County scored on its first seven drives as the two-man wrecking crew of Hyatt and Harris made their presence known. The junior and senior duo scored all seven of the Rebels' touchdowns.
Hyatt got the night started with a touchdown run, then Harris captured his first with a 6-yard run. After a two-point conversion, it was 14-0 Rebels early in the second quarter.
Matters went from back to worse for the Blue Devils, as the ensuing kickoff saw the Rebels fall on an uncontested ball at the 20-yard line. One play later, Hyatt completed his only pass of the night on a fade to Wesley Cole in the left corner of the end zone.
After a second successful two-point try, the Rebels posted sixteen points to the scoreboard in five seconds.
"We got down 14-0 and then, for some unknown reason, we just let a kick that we knew was coming just sit there and bounce on the field," Hunnicutt said. "I thought we were pretty flat after the 14-0 and we've got to learn to put the past behind us and play one play at a time going forward."
Unofficially, Harris recorded 219 yards with three touchdowns and Hyatt added 70 yards with two rushing scores and the one passing TD.
Model finally broke up the shutout with just over a minute to play in the game as quarterback Sam Silver threw a 20-yard pass that was tipped then caught by Ben Estes for a touchdown.
Model regroups entering the bye week at .500. The Blue Devils return to action when the Chattooga Indians travel to Woodard-Tuggle Stadium on Oct. 2.
"We've got to concentrate on us ... and that's what we'll start doing on Monday," Hunnicutt said. "We've got 18 seniors, so for the most part, I think you'll see our kids respond."