The Berry College football program announced today the release of the team's 2021 schedule.
The now five-time Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Champions will open the season at home when they host Maryville College on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. They will have four additional home games this season with an open date scheduled for the weekend of September 25 and the Trinity matchup on October 2 scheduled for Mountain Day.
The Vikings will have five road contests this season, one being against the six-time national champion Wisconsin-Whitewater on September 18.
Berry football returns to a fall schedule for the first time in two years. During the COVID-shortened Spring 2021 season, the Vikings finished a perfect 4-0, claiming the SAA Championship over Hendrix College 21-20 on March 13.
All times listed on the schedule are in Eastern Time.