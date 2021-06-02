Berry's Gavin Gray vs. Rhodes College

Berry sophomore quarterback Gavin Gray (11) prepares to run a play with freshman running back Jonahan Maisonave in the backfield vs. Rhodes College at Valhalla Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 27.

 Amy Decker Photography, file

Berry Vikings 2021 Schedule

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Sat., Sept. 4 vs. Maryville College Mount Berry, Ga. 6 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 11 @ LaGrange College LaGrange, Ga. 2 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 18 @ Wisconsin-Whitewater Whitewater, Wi. 1 p.m.

*Sat., Oct. 2 vs. Trinity University Mount Berry, Ga. 6 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 9 @ Millsaps College Jackson, Miss. 2 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Sewanee Mount Berry, Ga. 3 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 23 @ Hendrix College Conway, Ark. 2 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 30 vs. BSC Mount Berry, Ga. 3 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 6 @ Rhodes College Memphis, Tenn. 2 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 13 vs. Centre College Mount Berry, Ga. 2 p.m.

The Berry College football program announced today the release of the team's 2021 schedule.

The now five-time Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Champions will open the season at home when they host Maryville College on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. They will have four additional home games this season with an open date scheduled for the weekend of September 25 and the Trinity matchup on October 2 scheduled for Mountain Day.

The Vikings will have five road contests this season, one being against the six-time national champion Wisconsin-Whitewater on September 18.

Berry football returns to a fall schedule for the first time in two years. During the COVID-shortened Spring 2021 season, the Vikings finished a perfect 4-0, claiming the SAA Championship over Hendrix College 21-20 on March 13.

All times listed on the schedule are in Eastern Time. 

