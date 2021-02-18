The Southern Athletic Association (SAA) has modified its 2021 spring football schedule due to inclement weather and COVID-19 protocols and policies. This coming Saturday, Feb. 20, is now being designated as an off week for all teams.
“The health and safety of our student athletes is always our main priority," Berry College athletic director Angel Mason said in a statement. "Due to the harsh weather that most of the southeast is facing we, along with our conference peers, made a decision to make this week for football an off week for the entire conference."
Berry's home contest against Rhodes College, originally scheduled for Feb. 20 at 2 p.m., will now be played Saturday, Feb. 27, 2 p.m. at Valhalla Stadium.
The Vikings will then conclude the regular season at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, on March 6 at 6 p.m.
"Our goals throughout this unique time continues to be keeping our campus together, first and foremost, and providing opportunities for our student athletes to compete, but to remain safe while doing so," Mason's statement continued. "I hate that our football season has lost a week of competition, but am excited that our young men and coaches still have the opportunity to compete after all of their hard work.”