The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected the Berry College men's and women's swimming and diving teams for Scholar All-American honors. Berry was one of 461 schools to receive the award for the spring semester. Teams were selected based on their spring grade point averages and represent 17,982 student-athletes.
"No team was unaffected by this spring's pandemic," CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart said. "But Athletic Director Angel Mason and President Briggs can and should be proud of their team and the work of Coach Flinchbaugh."
Additional institutional adjustments to grading systems resulted in GPAs nearly one-quarter letter grade higher than previously. As a result, the CSCAA will not be publishing team GPAs. This semester's list also does not include teams at institutions that switched entirely to pass/fail grading.