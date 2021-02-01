The Berry Vikings had a successful weekend of action as basketball made its return in big fashion.
The Vikings’ men’s basketball team swept the Hendrix College Warriors by scores of 66-55 on Friday and 72-56 on Saturday. Berry maintains a 4-0 record.
Junior Drew Jones led Berry in the Friday contest with 18 points and six rebounds, while Micah Johnson added 13 and Michael Johnson chipped in 11. Chase Ellis recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Saturday saw Michael Johnson pace the Vikings with 18 against the Warriors. Micah Johnson and Ellis tied for second in point total, collecting 13 apiece.
“Overall, for the weekend, we played two really good defensive games,” Vikings head coach Mitch Cole said in a release posted on Berry’s athletic website. “We want to continue to improve week-by-week and be playing at our peak in February.”
Berry’s women’s basketball team followed the example with a sweep of their own against Hendrix College by scores of 62-52 on Saturday and 77-65 on Sunday in overtime. The Lady Vikings improve their record to 2-3 overall, including 2-2 in the Southern Athletic Association (SAA).
In the first contest, Berry sophomore Sydney Blankenship led the Vikings with 18 points. Senior Jana Morning recorded 14. In the Sunday matinee, Morning picked up 22 points. Blankenship added 17 while Madeline Sandman contributed 14 points to the scoreboard.
Berry men’s and women’s cross country got underway Saturday at Rhodes College.
The men captured first place overall, racing in the 8K event. Bradshaw Lathbury paced the Vikings with a time of 26:53.0. Abhi Aurobindo and Brody Wallace would both place among the top 10 finishers at 27:17.2 and 27:28.8, respectively.
The women’s team competed in the 6K race. Ashleigh Meeker posted a time of 23:44.3. Abby Carroll followed less than 30 seconds later at 24:13.1.
Berry Swimming and Diving fell in a dual meet Saturday at Centre College in Kentucky. Centre claimed a 161-111 win over the men’s team and a 163-114 victory over the Lady Vikings.
The Swim and Dive teams return to the pool for the SAA Championships on Feb. 17 in Birmingham, Alabama.
The team compete again on Saturday, Feb. 13, when they host the Berry College Invitational.