Berry College has added 17 new athletes to the men's cross country and track and field squads for the approaching season. The additions were announced by head track and field coach Luke Syverson and head cross country coach Paul Deaton.
"We are excited about this group of young men who we know will add value on and off the track here at Berry," Syverson said in a statement provided by Berry College. "Coach Morgan Mason did a great job helping us secure this group. While we graduated a lot of our depth in the throws and pole vault this past year, we replaced those points in the sprints, hurdles and distance with another deep class. After missing their senior season due to COVID-19, I know that this group will come in ready to work and succeed. This class ties our largest recruiting class since restarting the program."
In alphabetical order, they are:
William "David" Billiard - Charlotte, NC
Matthew Bowker - Canton
Tylar Brown - Cave Spring
Connor Cole - Cumming
John Prosser "J.P." Deaton - Rome
John "Cristopher" Drayton - Fairhope, AL
Luke Filipkowski - Knoxville, TN
Kale Flores - Andover, KS
Anthony Frattaroli - Fort Mill, SC
Andy Hernandez - Lilburn
Gary Jones - Rome
Holden Jorski - Land O' Lakes, FL
Patrick Moran - Kennesaw
Walker Payne - Dublin
Robert "Bryce" Prather - Statesboro
Justin Wilborn - Lithonia
Deiondre Wilson - Clarksville, TN