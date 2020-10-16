In a battle of unbeatens, the Unity Christian Lions defeated the Cherokee Christian Warriors 30-16 at Grizzard Park Friday. At 6-0, Unity is in the driver's seat for the remainder of its region schedule.
"Our guys just came out and were fired and up and truly had a desire to beat this team," Lions head coach Nick Jones said in a phone interview. "Our guys responded. They came out of the game and were physical and were ready to play football."
Senior quarterback Drew King notched 220 total yards with 94 on the ground and 126 through the air. He passed 9-for-18 with two touchdowns and threw one interception.
Caleb Thompson and Samuel Mumpower recorded the touchdowns receptions.
Eli Thompson recorded 12 carries for 71 yards and two ground scores. He would also lead the defense in tackles with 15.
Caleb Thompson was close behind Eli with 14 tackles, including one tackle-for-a-loss and one sack.
Mumpower had six tackles with an interception while Jesse Smith tackled 12 Cherokee ballcarriers.
"I was really proud of them," Jones said. "This is not our end goal. Our goal is a state championship. We focus on who is next."
That next opponent is Johnson Ferry Christian, who will travel to Grizzard Park next Friday, Oct. 23, for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.