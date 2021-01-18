The Rome Lady Wolves have now gone more than an entire month without a loss. After the 67th Annual Christmas Tournament, the Lady Wolves rolled through the end of 2020 and entered the New Year without any blemishes.
As region competition is well underway, we take a look back on the most recent weekend of action across the Seven Hills.
Rome Lady Wolves 54, Alexander 50The Lady Wolves catapulted their win streak to 10 games after holding off Alexander 54-50, moving to 13-3 overall and 4-1 in Region 5-AAAAAA.
Ta’Emmica “Pinky” Nation led the way offensively with 18 points. Dekerriya Daniel added 10 and Allison Loveman chipped in six.
The Lady Wolves now make the journey south to face Region 5-AAAAAA frontrunner and lone region undefeated Carrollton on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Rome boys 70, Alexander 69The Rome boys also won a close match with Alexander, winning a nailbiter 70-69 Friday at Rome High School. The Wolves are now 8-5 in 2020-21, including 3-3 in Region 5-AAAAAA.
Justyn Smith led the way with 24 points and nine rebounds. Cam Keith contributed 14 points and Jayquan Nelson scored 12 points.
In the loss, Alexander’s Zion Fruster finished with 22 points. Tayshaun Bolton notched 10 points.
Rome faces Carrollton on the road Tuesday, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. Three teams in 5-AAAAAA hold region records of 4-3. A win keeps Rome well in the mix for a top spot in the region, while a loss would see the Trojans (2-4 Region 5-AAAAAA) leapfrog the Wolves.
Unity Christian 81, Praise Academy 42The Unity Christian Lions celebrated senior night with a huge 81-42 victory over Praise Academy on Friday night at Unity Christian School. The Lions currently sit at 6-7 overall and 4-2 in Region 1, Sub A in Division I-AA of the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS).
Hudson Hill and Austin Wilkerson both tallied 15 points to lead the offensive charge. Caleb Thompson was close behind with 14 points next to his name on the statsheet.
In all, Unity would have 12 players score in the 39-point blowout.
“We were lead by a great defensive effort from our Seniors, Drew King, Levi Lodge, Tahari Tolbert and Hudson Hill to start the game,” Lions head coach Matt Claytor said in an emailed statement. “Senior Zach Irmscher was hurt earlier in the week during practice. Zach brings a ton of energy to our team. We knew we were going to really miss him but our Seniors stepped up and made sure we brought a lot of energy.”
Claytor had high praise for his seniors, as Unity has turned around its season after beginning the season 0-4.
“After a slow start to the season they have taken control of our team, encouraged their teammates and set the tone for us in practices and games. They are truly a special group.”
The Lions remain in Rome and prepare for Hearts Academy on Tuesday.
Armuchee Lady Indians 58, Coosa Lady Eagles 28
In Saturday action, the Armuchee Lady Indians knocked off the Coosa Lady Eagles 58-28. Armuchee moves up to 11-5 overall while Coosa drops to 0-10.
Armuchee’s Bailey Tomlin led all scorers with 14 points. The Lady Indians had 10 girls score in the contest.
In the loss, Madison Ingram tallied nine.
The Lady Indians are off until next Friday, as they prepare to return to Region 6-A Public play with Bowdon journeying to Armuchee High School.
The Lady Eagles remain at home and host Model on Tuesday.
Coosa boys 64, Armuchee 32
In the boys’ game immediately following, the Coosa Eagles doubled up the Armcuhee Indians 64-32 at Coosa High School. Coosa improves to 10-6 while Armuchee falls to 5-12.
Coosa’s Sam Richardson scored 15 points to lead all scorers. Bryson Thacker was close behind with 12. The duo combined for nine three pointers. The Eagles were red hot from downtown, swishing 13 3-point shots.
Armcuhee senior Ethan Aker and junior Malik Drinic each recorded eight points to lead their side in the loss.
Coosa hosts Model Tuesday while Armuchee travels to Fulton Leadership Academy in East Point Thursday for a non-region contest tipping off at 5:30 p.m.