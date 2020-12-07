The first Saturday in December saw a busy day of action across the varsity basketball landscape with a number of teams posting wins. Here is a rundown from the weekend slate.
The Unity Christian Lady Lions defeated the Coosa Lady Eagles by the score of 47-31. UC's Annie Plant recorded 12 points and nine rebounds.
Unity Christian's basketball teams travel to Praise Academy in Powder Springs on Tuesday.
The Pepperell Lady Dragons defeated the Temple Lady Tigers 43-38 on the road Saturday afternoon. Morgan Willingham led the way with 16 points, while Aysia Day notched a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. She also had five blocks. Gabi Smith added 10 points.
"It was a great team effort," Lady Dragons head coach Emily Claytor said in an emailed statement. "I was very happy with how we did on the boards and had multiple girls step up and contribute."
Meanwhile, the Pepperell boys lost to Temple 75-68. Clayton King recorded 16 points, while Kemp Edge had 11 and Tom Vincent added 10. Pepperell heads to Gordon Central on Tuesday.
The Model Blue Devils remain undefeated at 3-0 after taking down the Bremen Blue Devils 51-40 on Saturday afternoon. Model returns to action Tuesday at Dade County.
The Rome Wolves defeated the Rockmart Yellow Jackets 79-42 on Saturday. Senior Justyn Smith led the way offensively with 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Braxton Wade chipped in 16 points, while JayQuan Nelson added 14, Cameron Keith recorded 11 and Jamarious McDearmont had eight points.
The Wolves open up Region 5-AAAAAA competition on Friday as the Carrollton Trojans visit Rome.