The second weekend of 2021 is in the books. Many varsity basketball teams returned to region action as we take a look around at the local scene.
Pepperell Lady Dragons 52, Model 49
The Pepperell Lady Dragons eclipsed the Model Lady Devils 52-49. Pepperell held off Model after a last-second 3-point attempt failed to move to 6-4 overall.
"This was a huge win for our team," Lady Dragons head coach Emily Claytor said in an emailed statement. "Every girl played their heart out and contributed in some way."
Sophomore Morgan Willingham recorded a game high 20 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Aysia Day was close behind with a double-double of 11 points, 17 rebounds and four steals.
Ellie Cox notched nine points, Jacey Blanton scored 6 points to go along with 12 rebounds, Gabi Smith chipped in 4 points, and Nya Jones had 2 points.
As a team, Pepperell totaled 50 rebounds, 19 steals and 13 assists.
"It was one of the most exciting games I've been a part of," Claytor said. "It's special when you see your team reap the benefit of hard work."
In the second part of a back-to-back, the Lady Dragons lost to Haralson County 53-24.
Model Blue Devils 78, Pepperell Dragons 42
The Model Blue Devils reversed the home side's fortunes, knocking off the Pepperell Dragons 78-42 for their fourth win in a row.
Jeremias Heard led the way with 22 points, 5 rebounds and four blocks. Derion Richardson chipped in 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Ezra Donner notched 13 points while Dane Fisher had 11 points.
Model stretched its win streak to five games after a 46-34 triumph at Temple on Saturday. Model's overall record is now 9-3.
Dane Fisher scored 15 points, five rebounds and four steals. Jakenes Heard notched 16 points and seven rebounds.
Jeremias Heard chipped in five points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Ezra Donner had six points and four assists.
Rome Lady Wolves 80, East Paulding 49
The Rome Lady Wolves extended the win streak to eight games after defeating East Paulding 80-49.
Junior Treneisha "Nini" Adams posted 31 points in the home effort. All of her points came in the first 24 minutes as Rome led 75-35 after three quarters of play.
Ta'Emmica "Pinky" Nation was second on the team in scoring with nine points. Eleven Lady Wolves recorded buckets in the region victory. The Lady Wolves return to the court on Tuesday, Jan 12, at Paulding County.
Rome Wolves 84, East Paulding Raiders 77
The Rome Wolves completed the Rome High sweep of East Paulding, defeating the Raiders 84-77.
Justyn Smith led the way offensively with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Braxton Wade chipped in 18, Cam Keith added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Jayquan Nelson reached 10 points.
After a back-to-back against Dalton, Rome will travel to Paulding County High School for a Tuesday night tip at 7:30 p.m.
Unity Christian 77, Shiloh Hills 54
The Unity Christian Lions posted a win last Thursday night over Shiloh Hills Christian 77-54. Unity is now 5-6 overall and 3-2 in region play.
Three Lions reached double digits. Caleb Thompson led his team with 21 points, closely followed by Tahiri Tolbert's 19 points.
Austin Wilkerson recorded 15 points while Zach Irmscher had six points.