High school sports has officially returned to northwest Georgia as the first competitions in nearly five months occurred Thursday. It comes as a welcome sign of jubilation to those who love varsity sports, as the past five months have been anything but celebratory.
Over the summer, the Georgia High School Association delayed the start of the football season and just Thursday announced football scrimmages have been canceled, along with schedule pushbacks of cheerleading and one-act play. But for the most part, it’s full steam ahead into the foggy unknown.
Softball and volleyball are either underway or just about to get started with their 2020 seasons, and football practice rolls on. But the return of sports, from juniors all the way up to the professional leagues, has been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an earlier column, we took a look at sports in a COVID world on the professional level. Now, we localize it some more and focus on the high school level. It’s a touchy subject and a concern for parents across not only the state, but also the country.
Here, I’ll try to point out some positives and negatives. If I miss a specific point you think of, my apologies, but here are a few I chose to focus on.
Let’s start with the positives.
Sports can be a tremendous avenue of opportunity and can serve as an outlet. Those who participate in sports can do so for a wide variety of reasons, but many boil down to a central theme: it’s fun.
Competition is fun. The crack of a bat, the drainage of a 3, crossing the finish line and the winning touchdown throw/catch or field-goal kick brings an air of excitement and elation that’s difficult to match.
Sports are held in high regard in the United States — in particular, this region of the nation, and for many, high school sports provide the launchpad for athletes to earn scholarships in their respective discipline (more on this later). An athletic scholarship can open up many doors, not only to earn a top-notch education, but also to continue to enhance and develop their skills for life in a professional sports setting or, even more important, life beyond sports.
Sports also serve as an outlet for those seeking something that occupies time after (and/or before) school while incorporating in real-world life skills and teaching concepts of discipline, respect, accountability and camaraderie, among many others.
Which leads into my second positive — coaches.
Coaches can be extremely influential figures in helping to mold athletes into who they will become after high school is over. They are valuable resources and they can be great teachers both in the classroom and on the practice field or court. Positive interaction between coaches and players not only benefits in terms of sport-specific skills, but also instill characteristics mentioned above.
As a former high school athlete, I can attest to this point. I learned a great deal from my cross country coach in high school, and he was very forthright about accountability, commitment, respect, sportsmanship and working together as a unit. When I first joined my school’s cross country team, I thought it was an opportunity to do my own thing and not have to concern myself too much with strategy or what teammates were doing and everything else going on.
How mistaken I was.
I learned a valuable lesson from my coach in that cross country is not just about the individual; it’s about the team. It’s important to be able to count on other teammates, to work in a group setting toward a common goal and uplift each other in the process, whether it be in practice or at a meet. Thus we become better teammates, better leaders and better people.
And now to the negatives. Or, really, the overarching, central negative.
Let’s address the elephant in the room that is COVID-19. The pandemic presents a plethora of complications to the operations of a safe and successful fall sports season.
The GHSA has come out with measures to mitigate the transmission of the disease, such as socially distanced football conditioning over the summer, schools ensuring hand sanitizer is available and facilities are cleaned before and after use. But what about outside of the sports practice?
Think about a decent-sized school for a moment. If one student had COVID-19 and did not know it, without a mask, they could spread it to others in their classroom, or in the hallways.
An even more frightening thing to think about is students picking up COVID-19 at school, bringing it home and spreading it to their family members. Many kids live with their grandparents or at least one older relative, so the danger lies in schools potentially becoming petri dishes.
While it is easy to say, “Well, if they show symptoms, stay home,” COVID-19 can also spread through asymptomatic carriers. As has been touted by all levels of public health officials, asymptomatic carriers are hazardous because, one, they have it and do not know it, and, two, they can spread it to other, more vulnerable members of their family or the community.
The same could be said for sports. Just because an athlete is not showing symptoms does not mean that the disease is not lurking. A school could have an outbreak, and then shutting down extracurricular activities, and even the school itself, for some time is very likely discussed.
Another, even more potentially threatening, situation is crowds at sporting events.
It is true professional sporting events draw much larger crowds than high school athletics do, and the more people, the more risk, but being in close proximity to others does not diminish or extinguish the potential. In a crowd without masks or social distancing, if even one person unknowingly has COVID, they can spread it to others. In turn, it continues diffusing, especially in an enclosed space.
Athletes, coaches and fans can all be at risk without proper precaution. Some could end up very sick and in the hospital.
Yes, the majority of people who contract COVID-19 will recover. However, this disease is so new, we simply do not know if there are long-term implications. And that part is worrisome because COVID does not affect everyone in the same manner.
A third problem related to COVID is money, and that is in a variety of ways.
School sports programs rely on funds to operate, including costs of equipment, transportation, stadium operations, food and drink, uniforms, etc. The GHSA does not have the resources of the major professional leagues. They cannot create a “bubble” for athletes to adhere to as it is neither feasible nor possible.
Outside of school, kids are still susceptible to contracting COVID at a variety of locations. That’s why it’s important to mask up and social distance outside both in and outside of school.
Here’s the basic point: if we want sports, we need to be willing to do what it takes to have those sports.
We can have sports, but it only happens if everyone comes together and takes the precautions in order to ensure that. Coaches can continue to instruct, and their athletes grow. Athletes can continue to pursue their dreams, whether it be for that coveted state championship or even securing a scholarship to college.
It’s on every one of us, as citizens, to stand up and do the right thing for our friends, neighbors, community and country. Wear a mask, social distance and frequently wash hands and sanitize.
In a COVID world, we cannot have our cake and eat it, too.
Not without washing our hands first.