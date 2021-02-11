Floyd County was well represented Wednesday in the Georgia High School Association Traditional Wresting Tournament.
For two of Floyd County’s student-athletes, they earned the distinction of being called a state champion.
Armuchee’s Kolby Dempsey and Pepperell’s Matthew Waddell won their respective state-title matches at the Macon Coliseum.
Dempsey claimed first overall in the Class A 106-pound state championship over Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy’s Allen Calderon.
Waddell is bringing a state title back to Lindale after defeating Chattooga’s Rowan Burdick in the Class AA 160-pound state title bout.
Coosa’s Travis Pellrey takes home state runner-up in the Class AA 113-pound state title match. Oglethorpe County’s Bryan Valladares claimed the top spot.
Darlington School’s Alan Cordero notched third place in the Class A 145-pound state title. Holy Innocents’ Jake Swink and George Walton Academy’s Perry Jake Stone competed the day state champ and state runner-up, respectively.
Model’s Noah Allmon returns to Shannon with third place in the Class AA 138-pound state championships. Lovett’s Al Coy took second and Oglethorpe County’s Shane Watson claimed the top prize.
Pepperell’s Drake Miller earned third place in the Class AA 170-pound behind Callaway’s Laquize Gilbert and Bremen’s Ty Morris.
Fellow Dragon Jake Roberts also captured third place in the Class AA 182-pound, behind Vidalia’s Dawson Campbell and Dade County’s Cody Williams.
As a team, Armuchee High School placed eighth overall in Class A.
The wrestling state championships continue Friday with the Class AAAA and AAAAAA finals and conclude Saturday with the Class AAAAA and AAAAAAA state championships, all at the Macon Coliseum.