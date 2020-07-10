Jax Gribble has officially put pen to paper. The Armuchee graduate signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Young Harris College.
Gribble signed his papers outside Armuchee High School's gymnasium. He said the moment was a dream come true.
"I never thought I'd be able to do it one day, but I've been dreaming about going to play college ball for awhile," Gribble said. "It's a dream come true for me."
Gribble said he attended an elite camp in August 2019 and enjoyed both the campus and the school itself.
"(I'm looking forward to) getting better and learning a lot of new things about life and basketball in the future," Gribble said. "Just the experience, really."
While at Armuchee, Gribble primarily started at center. He said the biggest takeaway from his time as an Indian is to play at a fast pace.
Given college basketball's quicker style of play pace than varsity, speed will prove to be a critical asset at the next level.
As a part of the Young Harris College Mountain Lions, Gribble said he plans to work on his dribbling abilities and raise his basketball IQ.
"I want to get smarter on the court and know what's going on at all times for every play," Gribble said.
Gribble said he would miss his Armuchee family, but said he will probably make the journey back to campus for practice or games.
"Feels like ... I'm leaving family behind," Gribble said. "Just (going to) miss the family, the brotherhood of it."