Armuchee volleyball is back over .500 with a 3-2 five-set triumph over the Coahulla Creek Lady Colts.
Armuchee took the first two sets 25-14 and 25-13, but lost the third set 22-25 and lost the fourth set 18-25, before coming out on top in the fifth and final set 15-8.
"Tonight’s game, we jumped out early on Coahulla (Creek)," Armuchee head coach Clint Decker said. "We handled them rather easily in the first two sets, but some youthful mistakes allowed them to even the match up, forcing a final fifth set. I was proud of our girls for finishing the match and coming out with a win!"
Sophomore Bailey Tomlin led the way for the Lady Indians with 13 kills, 16 digs and 6 aces. Junior Emily Tomlin recorded 11 kills, 13 digs, and 5 aces. Senior Molli Womack had 11 kills, 7 blocks, and 4 digs. Senior defensive specialist Mercedes McLaughlin recorded 19 digs, and junior setter Carlee Poole recorded 30 assists.
“We have a fairly young team," Decker said. "We are still making some mistakes that show our youth. however, I really like this team. We have a team full of high IQ volleyball players. I believe we will just get better as the season progresses.”
Armuchee next takes the court this Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Coosa Invitational at Coosa High School. The Lady Indians will play LaFayette at 9 a.m., North Forsyth at noon and Cherokee at 2 p.m. Those contests will all be pool play games, while the tournament itself will begin at 4 p.m.