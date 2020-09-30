The Armuchee Lady Indians (17-12) finish Area 6 A/AA Public play with a perfect 8-0 after sweeps of Temple and Haralson County on Tuesday.
In the evening's first action, Armuchee faced Temple, earning a sweep with set scores of 25-18 and 25-19, respectively. Immediately following the win over Temple, the Lady Indians battled the Lady Rebels from Haralson County. Armuchee dispatched the Lady Rebels by set scores of 25-14 and 25-22, respectively.
“We have been focused on finishing the regular region season as the No. 1 seeded team, and now that we have accomplished that our mindset switches towards winning the region tournament," Lady Indians head coach Clint Decker said in an emailed statement. “We still do not feel we have played a complete match all season. We have had some good moments, and we have obviously been good enough to go unbeaten in region play, but we feel that we still have our best ball that has not been seen to this point.”
Armuchee senior Molli Womack led the team offensively with 12 total kills, while junior Emily Tomlin finished with 11 kills. Junior setter Carlee Poole finished the night with 44 assists, and nine serving aces.
Armuchee's next match comes in a tri-match versus Rome and Model on Thursday at Model High School. First match begins at 5 p.m.