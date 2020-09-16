Armuchee Volleyball - Battle of the Counties

The Armuchee Lady Indians battle the Coosa Lady Eagles at the Battle of the Counties Tournament at Coosa High School. 

 Steven Eckhoff

The Armuchee Lady Indians swept regional foes Coosa and Model at Model High School on Tuesday. With the sweep, Armuchee volleyball climbs above .500 to 12-10 (4-0 region).

Armuchee faced Coosa in the first match, falling behind 8-0 early. The Lady Indians would rally, though, and battled back for a 26-24 set one victory. Set two saw the Lady Indians pull away from the Lady Eagles and take the second set 25-19, sweeping the match.

The second Armuchee match pitted the Lady Indians against the host Lady Devils. Armuchee emerged victorious after a 25-16 and 25-18, respectively.

"I was very proud of our girls tonight," Lady Indians head coach Clint Decker said in an emailed statement. "They showed a lot of heart and trust in their teammates, and that allowed us to finish with the sweep on the night and remain unbeaten in region play. When play like a team, and let the other side make the mistakes, we are a really good volleyball team."

Armuchee is off until Sept. 21, when the Lady Indians travel to LaFayette High School for a tri-match with LaFayette at 5 p.m., followed by Chattooga at 6 p.m.

