The Armuchee Lady Indians swept regional foes Coosa and Model at Model High School on Tuesday. With the sweep, Armuchee volleyball climbs above .500 to 12-10 (4-0 region).
Armuchee faced Coosa in the first match, falling behind 8-0 early. The Lady Indians would rally, though, and battled back for a 26-24 set one victory. Set two saw the Lady Indians pull away from the Lady Eagles and take the second set 25-19, sweeping the match.
The second Armuchee match pitted the Lady Indians against the host Lady Devils. Armuchee emerged victorious after a 25-16 and 25-18, respectively.
"I was very proud of our girls tonight," Lady Indians head coach Clint Decker said in an emailed statement. "They showed a lot of heart and trust in their teammates, and that allowed us to finish with the sweep on the night and remain unbeaten in region play. When play like a team, and let the other side make the mistakes, we are a really good volleyball team."
Armuchee is off until Sept. 21, when the Lady Indians travel to LaFayette High School for a tri-match with LaFayette at 5 p.m., followed by Chattooga at 6 p.m.