In a trimatch at Calhoun High School, the Armuchee Lady Indians fell to the Rome Lady Wolves and Calhoun Lady Jackets. Armuchee's record goes to 4-6, while Rome's record rises to 4-6 after a loss to Calhoun and a win over Armuchee.
Armuchee and Rome battled and the Lady Indians fell in three sets 2-1. The Lady Indians took the first set 25-14, lost the second set 25-15 and lost the third set at 12-15.
Against Calhoun, Armuchee lost the first set 25-14 and second set 25-17.
Armuchee sophomore Bailey Tomlin led the way offensively with five kills, three serving aces and one dig. Senior Ansley Reese had a total of 16 assists on the night as well.
“At this point we do not do ourselves any favors with all the mistakes we make, starting with passing, hitting mistakes, and even serving,” Armuchee head coach Clint Decker said in a statement. “We tell our girls volleyball is a game of mistakes. That’s the only way teams can score, is from a mistake...we just want to make less mistakes than our opponent. Passing is the most fundamental part of this game, and we have to become a great passing team. I believe they will get there!"
Armuchee's next game is a home trimatch with Pepperell and Dade County. The Lady Indians face Dade County at 5 p.m., followed by Pepperell at 7 p.m.
The Lady Wolves prepare to host their first of two home matches this season on Friday, Aug. 28. It will also be senior night as Rome entertains Class AAA's Rockmart and Murray County. The first match begins at 5:30 p.m. at Rome High School.