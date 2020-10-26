The Armuchee Lady Indians have been eliminated from the Class AA/A Public State Volleyball Playoffs following a Sweet 16 exit at the hands of the Union County Lady Panthers last Saturday.
Armuchee, who finished second in the Area 6 A/AA Public Tournament, lost in four sets 3-1 in Blairsville.
"I’m proud of how our girls fought in this match," Lady Indians assistant coach Jeff Simpson said in an emailed statement. "Our girls played very hard, with good energy, but we didn’t limit our hitting mistakes like we needed to finish this one. It’s always tough for your season to come to an end, but these girls have everything to be proud of this season. I’m especially proud of how our girls adapted to the un-normalcy and inconsistency this season we had due to COVID."
Union County won the first two sets by scores of 25-21 and 31-29, respectively. Armuchee fought back and took set three 25-21, but in the end, the Lady Panthers were able to close out 25-17 in set No. 4 to secure a spot in the Elite Eight.
Armuchee's final record stands at 25-16, including an undefeated region mark prior to the area tournament. The Lady Indians have reached at least 24 wins in three of the last four seasons.
"We have had a historic season for Armuchee Volleyball," Simpson said. "We finished undefeated in region play this season, and got to host the area tournament for the first time in school history. We won 25 games, which is the most in a season for our program."
Armuchee High School now says a heartfelt goodbye to its six seniors: Hannah Dellis, Bailey Henderson, Carlie McCorkle, Mercedes McLaughlin, Ansley Reese and Molli Womack.
"Our seniors have lead this team to build this program up to where we are now the past four seasons," Simpson said. "They have everything to be proud of, and they will be greatly missed next season."
Simpson shared an optimistic outlook for next fall as the offseason has just started.
"We will have five returning starters next season, and that includes three current sophomores," Simpson continued. "This postseason has been a great learning experience for all of them. We are excited about hopefully having a normal offseason and getting back to work with our returners.”