The Armuchee Indians defeated Trion 46-38 at Armuchee High School on Wednesday.
Junior Malik Drinic finished with a double double, consisting of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Ethan Aker finished with 11 points, shooting 50% from beyond the arc (3-of-6).
"This was a big region win for us," Indians head coach Clint Decker said in an emailed statement. "Our guys have been playing better each game since Christmas Break. We are 5-6 since the break. Two of those games were decided in the last few seconds of the game. Our team defense has really improved and that is what has allowed us to continue to improve and be in every game."
Armuchee moves to 7-14 overall, including 5-8 in Region 6-A Public. The Indians return to the court Friday at Mt. Zion.
The Model Lady Devils held on against the Unity Christian Lady Lions 48-45.
Model's Montana Moats led the Lady Devils with 15 points. Unity Christian's Sydney Wells led all scorers with 22 points.