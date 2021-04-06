The Darlington Tigers topped the Trion Bulldogs 9-8 Tuesday at Darlington School. Darlington improves to 10-8-1 overall.
Lawson Brown and Logan Floyd each notched three hits to lead the Tiger offense.
Jackson Norris was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Lawson Goodwin made his only hit of the day count when he picked up a 3-run home run.
Caleb Butler started the game, going six innings allowing five hits, five runs (one earned), two walks and six strikeouts.
Thomas Speed not only picked up the win on the pitcher's mound, but also delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off against the Bulldogs.
Darlington is off for the next week until the Christian Heritage Lions make their way to Rome for a Region 7-A Private contest. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
The Armuchee Indians tennis team defeated Bowdon 5-0 last Friday.
In singles, Darby Hopper, Ethan McGhee and Baron St. Clair all won their matches in straight sets.
In doubles, Armuchee's duo of Zain Waseem and Wyatt Miller won their match 6-2, 6-2, and David Lovett and Jordan Joyce won 6-0, 6-0 over their Bowdon counterparts.
The Indians are preparing for the Region 6-A Public region tournament, set to begin Wednesday, April 14, at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.