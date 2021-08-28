Armuchee’s 2021 football season was put on hold a week due to the cancellation of last week’s game, but that just motivated the Indians even more to perform well, winning their first game of the season against Towns County 31-14 Friday at Armuchee High School.
The defense for the Indians seemed to be nearly unstoppable all game, forcing two fumbles and an interception.
The scoring started early for the Indians, with quarterback Chandler DeSanto scrambling for an 8-yard touchdown run on the team’s first possession to go up 7-0 midway through the first quarter.
After an interception by Blaine Ragland gave the Indians the ball in good field position, Armuchee punched it in the end zone yet again on a 2-yard rushing touchdown by running back Alex Wright.
Towns County’s offense finally woke up with the longest play of the evening when running back Kyle Oakes busted off a huge run midway through the second quarter to narrow Armuchee’s lead to 14-6.
A lengthy lightning delay put the game on hold, but the Indians came back out ferocious on defense yet again.
Armuchee found the scoreboard again when Alex Wright broke the game back open with a 57-yard touchdown run to widen the home side’s edge to 21-6.
The biggest blow of the night for Towns County came on the ensuing punt, when the Indians recovered a muffed punt, putting them within five yards from the end zone, scoring two plays later on a run by DeSanto, putting the Indians up 31-14, effectively putting the game out of reach.
Armuchee will travel across town next week to match up against the Coosa Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.