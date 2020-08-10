The Armuchee Lady Indians lost their second game of the season at the hands of Adairsville 5-1. The Lady Indians fell to 0-2 in the first varsity contests since mid-March.
Sophomore Izzy Espy scored the game's only run on a hit from senior Jamison Powell in the top of the seventh inning. Espy and Powell each recorded a double in the four-run defeat.
Junior Kelsie Burkett and sophomores Emily McBurnett and Kelsey Wooten each notched a hit.
Freshman pitcher Sara Harris delivered five innings of work, conceding two earned runs.
"We took some big steps forward vs two tough teams to start the season (Chattooga and Adairsville)," Lady Indians head coach Andy Henderson said in an email. "(We) need to limit our errors. Jamison Powell is showing great leadership. Izzy Espy is playing well behind the plate."
Armuchee returns home for a three-game homestand, featuring back-to-back contests against Coosa and Cass on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.