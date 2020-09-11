The Armuchee Lady Indians picked up their second victory of the season after defeating Drew Charter 16-1 on senior night at Armuchee High School. The Lady Indians honored their two seniors Gianna Conti and Jamison Powell.
Armuchee got the bats going early with an 11-run first inning, mirroring Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves 11-run frame one night earlier. Drew Charter issued several walks during the first.
Offensively, Emily McBurnett and Izzy Espy each notched two hits while Espy led the way with 3 RBIs on a bases-clearing double.
“We had some timely hits,” Lady Indians head coach Andy Henderson said in a phone interview. “Overall, we hit the ball well and we were patient at the plate.”
Armuchee’s Kenzie Osborn pitched three innings, surrendering just two hits. The Lady Indians tallied five runs in the second and recorded eight hits total during Thursday’s contest.
Armuchee honored its two softball seniors with an on-field ceremony. Henderson had high praise for both of his senior leaders.
“(Powell’s) a gamer. When the game starts, she will not back down from anything. She’s 100% 100 miles per hour, never gives up and I love that about her,” Henderson said. “Gianna Conti, she’s played probably four or five different positions this year. She even told me ‘Coach, I’ll play anywhere. Whatever helps the team.’ You have two seniors like that, you’re in pretty good shape leadership wise.”
The Lady Indians are coming up on the second half of their region schedule. With the victory, Armuchee moved within one game of Bowdon for fourth place in Region 6-A Public.
“This is where you make your playoff push,” Henderson said. “If you’re going to make the playoffs, you’ve got to turn it on the second half.”
Armuchee first travels to Coosa High School as the Lady Eagles host senior day Saturday at 11 a.m.