The Armuchee Indians are into the Sweet 16 after a dominant 10-0 win over the Crawford County Eagles on Tuesday at Armuchee High School.
Grayson Perry, Darrell Trejo and Davis Yeargan all recorded hat tricks in the outing.
“It was a really great game,” Indians head coach Luis Vazquez said. “Super proud of these kids. We just keep getting better from here on out. It’s been a long road. We’ve had some ups and downs, but we started off well and hopefully we can finish up the season well.”
Armuchee took full control early, scoring its first goal less than six minutes into the contest and never looked back. The Indians held a 6-0 edge at halftime, but went right back to work in the second half, scoring four more in a 10-minute span. Skyler Boston finished off the game just after the 50th minute.
“We were able to have (the) playoffs here for the first time in I don’t even know how long, so it’s an honor,” Vazquez said. “It’s an honor to be part of this school, part of this system, part of this program period.”
The Indians now prepare for a road contest at Towns County High School next Tuesday. Towns County (9-2, 9-1 Region 8-A Public) had a first-round bye to begin the playoffs.
“We go to every game respecting every team,” Vazquez said. “Every team’s got something that they bring to the table and so Towns County is going to be a tough game, but we hope and we expect to have a good game against them.”
Vazquez said before the trek to Hiawassee, he wants to see continual improvement in communication.
“We’ve a very young team,” Vazquez said. “(For) a lot of them, it’s their first time playing together, so ... hopefully we can correct that.”