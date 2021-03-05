Armuchee and Rome High Schools both picked up victories on the tennis courts Thursday, continuing their undefeated runs.
The Armuchee Indians got a win against Woodland (Cartersville) 4-1.
In singles, Darby Hopper and Baron St. Clair were Armuchee's winners, taking their matches in straight sets 6-0, 6-1, and 6-4, 6-0, respectively.
Armuchee's Ethan McGhee lost in three sets 1-6, 7-6, 5-10.
In doubles, Zain Waseem and Wyatt Miller won 6-0, 6-2, while Jordan Joyce and Harrison Hulsey also claimed a W 6-0, 6-1.
Armuchee prepares for a non-region, inter-county battle against Model Monday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Rome Lady Wolves earned a close 3-2 victory over South Paulding.
In singles, Shriya Garg and Amelia Hucks won. Abby Hart took the lone loss in singles competition.
In doubles, Kaitlyn Murphy and Kathryn Harrington won for Rome while Mia Lane and Mary-Wren Wilson lost.
"This was a great game for our girls, but we unfortunately had to split it into two days due to rain. Shriya Garg ... gave us the third win we needed to pull out the win in a 6-4, 6-1 win.," Rome head coach Sadie Westberry said in an emailed statement. "The girls are working hard daily to get better, and luckily we have a very young team. We are undefeated in the region so far and looking forward to two more region matches next week."
The Rome Wolves (9-0) also earned a victory over Cartersville High School 3-2 Thursday. It's the first time in 2021 the Wolves have had any points scored against.
In singles' action, Caleb McCurry and Ian Kligora scored victories. Alex Hernandez suffered Rome's lone loss in singles.
In doubles, Rome's Lenin Echanique and Jackson Wood lost, but Hollis Harrington and Carter Lewis won their doubles match.
"It was a challenging match and a great win for our team," Westberry said. "Ian Kligora clinched the win for us in his 3rd set. Our doubles 1 had their first loss of the season, but they played very tough considering one of them has a broken hand and a cast on it. I couldn't be prouder of what these young men are accomplishing."
Rome's tennis teams travel to Cass High School on Monday.
In other action Thursday, the Pepperell Dragons split with the Gordon Central Warriors in Region 7-AA competition. The Lady Dragons topped the Lady Warriors 5-0 while the Warriors eclipsed the Dragons 3-2.
Pepperell tennis heads north to Fannin County on Monday.