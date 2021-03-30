The Armuchee Lady Indians defeated the Temple Lady Tigers 6-1 Monday at Armuchee High School. Armuchee improves to 6-4 overall.
Malone Christen and Melissa Ramos scored two goals apiece.
Mercedes McLaughlin and Destiny Castro recorded the other two goals. Erene Castro notched one assist.
Delaney Steen had five saves. Armuchee out shot Temple 24-6.
Armuchee travels to Bowdon Thursday for a Region 6-A Public contest.
The Rome Lady Wolves conquered the Douglas County Lady Tigers 8-1 in the Region 5-AAAAAA finale last Friday at Barron Stadium.
Mar Pierce led the way offensively with five goals.
Allison Loveman recorded two goals and Ashley Marin notched a goal and two assists.
Ama Hernandez had two assists. Sophie Clowdus and Yami Rivas each chipped in an assist.
Julissa Lemus stopped two Douglas County shots.
"The girls played well tonight, closing out our Region schedule with a win," Lady Wolves head coach Jessica Hewitt said in an emailed statement. "We will continue to work to get ready for the State tournament."
After a road trip to Atlanta to face Maynard Jackson Tuesday, Rome travels to River Ridge High School Friday. Kickoff on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m.