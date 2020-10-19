The Armuchee Lady Indians and the Model Lady Devils are off to the playoffs after securing the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively, from the Area 6-A/AA Public Volleyball Tournament last Saturday. Armuchee hosted the tournament at its two gymnasiums for the first time ever.
“It’s been a positive to showcase our gym, which is brand new,” Lady Indians head coach Clint Decker said. “That’s something we’ve never done before is host a region tournament.”
Model Lady Devils
The Model Lady Devils defeated Haralson County Thursday at Armuchee High School, then returned to face Bremen Saturday morning.
Bremen swept Model 2-0 send the Lady Devils to the loser’s side of the bracket.
Model faced Coosa and swept the Lady Eagles to see the Class AA three-time defending state champions denied a shot at No. 4.
Following the Coosa match, Model dueled with Temple with the loser earning the fourth seed from the area. Model swept Temple to set up a rematch with Bremen in the semifinal.
Model had Bremen on the ropes early, but an 11-3 run to close set one saw Bremen take it 25-21. Model struggled mightily in set two, falling into the loser’s bracket after a 25-11 set two loss as Bremen swept.
Model would solidify the third seed and now prepares to meet the Dade County Lady Wolverines.
“I know what talent they have and I know what they bring to the table,” Lady Devils head coach KendallRoberts said. “And just for them to live to play another day ... I’m just proud of them for their effort and for everything they’ve given.”
Armuchee Lady Indians
The Armuchee Indians, as tournament hosts, had aspirations on the first-ever area championship.
The Lady Indians started off strong, with match wins over Heard County, Temple and Bremen to advance to the championship.
However, the Lady Indians would have to battle a Bremen team for the area championship, a team they had just swept hours prior. Bremen was fresh off a sweep of Model, and the momentum would definitely carry over.
The Bremen Lady Devils would proceed to take four straight sets from Armuchee, stunning the Lady Indians and the home crowd.
The first match would see the action stay tightly-contested, tied at 19-19 late. However, Bremen would go on a 6-0 run to close out set one with a win.
Set two featured another tight-knit battle, as Armuchee held a 17-15 edge, however, once again, Bremen would bounce back with a 10-4 streak to sweep AHS 2-0.
That set the stage for a decisive second match due to Armuchee losing its first match of the tournament.
Bremen won the first set 25-21, and the Lady Devils had all the momentum. They cruised to a set two 25-12 win to sweep Armuchee a second time and claim the area championship.
“I think it’s always tough to beat a team multiple times in a season,” Decker said. “I think they just used the momentum they had from the Model game before they played us and we just weren’t able to overcome that momentum. It’s a game of momentum and they were the ones that kept it the whole times both matches.”
The two match losses were the first Armuchee suffered all season.
“It’s disappointing because our goal all year was to win region because we’ve never won region before,” Decker said. “There’s still a lot of volleyball out in front. We get to host the first round and they get to keep playing as long as they want to. It’s all in their control.”
Up Next
Model as the No. 3 seed will start on the road as the Lady Devils travel northwest to Trenton to battle Dade County. Armuchee, meanwhile, remains at home to face Fannin County. Both best-of-5 matches are scheduled for Wednesday at times to be announced.