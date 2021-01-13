The Model Blue Devils and Armuchee Indians picked up region victories Tuesday night in varsity basketball action.
The Model Blue Devils defeated the Gordon Central Warriors 72-32 in a Region 7-AA contest on Tuesday at Model High School.
Model led 21-2 after the first quarter and never glanced back.
Dane Fisher led the way scoring-wise with 22 points and five rebounds. Derion Richardson recorded 14 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Jakenes Heard notched nine points and 10 rebounds, Jeremias Heard chipped in eight points and eight rebounds, and Ezra Donner had a triple-five night with five points, assists and rebounds.
The Blue Devils head out on the road and prepares to battle Fannin County in the first of a three-game road trip. Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Blue Ridge.
BEST is a very athletic team. We were able to cut the lead to 6 with 2:00 mins to go in the game. However, we could not close the gap and BEST was able to finish the game out.
The Armuchee Indians defeated Gordon Lee 52-42 in a Region 6-A Public bout on Tuesday in Chickamauga.
Senior Ethan Aker led the way with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Senior Chandler Cook and sophomore Jordan Joyce each recorded nine points. Cook totaled three assists and two steals while Joyce snagged seven rebounds.
The Indians next take the court against Drew Charter School at Armuchee High School. Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m.