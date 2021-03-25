The Armuchee Lady Indians, Model Lady Devils and Rome Lady Wolves soccer programs all picked up region wins earlier this week.
The Armuchee Lady Indians defeated Trion 2-0 Monday.
Malone Christen scored both of Armuchee's goals in the second half. Delaney Steen recorded the shutout with five saves.
Armuchee out shot Trion 16 to five.
Armuchee (5-4, 2-0 in Region 6-A Public) travels to region powerhouse Atlanta Classical Academy (3-2-1, 1-0 in Region 6-A Public) Friday in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
The Model Lady Devils continue their undefeated run in 2021, defeating the Pepperell Lady Dragons 8-0 Tuesday in Lindale.
Lauren Akemon picked up a hat trick with three goals and two assists. Ashley Vicente tallied twice and had one assist, Sophie Lawing, Perry Durden and Maddie Parker added one goal apiece. Hadley Johnson notched two assists and S.G. Gowens recorded one assist.
Goalkeepers Emma Couch and Ryli Howe split the shutout with four saves.
The Rome Lady Wolves snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-0 shutout of South Paulding High School Tuesday at Barron Stadium.
Mae Pierce a hat trick and one assist. Ashley Marin, Corrine Zunbrumm and Janet Hartman each added a goal. Julissa Lemus notched four saves in the shutout win.
"Good region win for our girls," Lady Wolves head coach Jessica Hewitt said in an emailed statement. "(We) bounced back from a loss last week and came out and played Rome soccer."