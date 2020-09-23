The Armuchee Lady Indians (15-11, 6-0 Area 6 Public) swept the Pepperell Lady Dragons and the Heard County Lady Braves Tuesday at Pepperell High School.
Armuchee faced Heard County in the first match of the evening, quickly dispatching the Lady Braves in two sets 25-9 and 25-11, respectively. In the final match of the night against host Pepperell, the Lady Indians followed up their earlier success with another sweep by sets scores of 26-24 and 25-10, respectively.
"We still feel as though we have not played our best volleyball up to this point in the season, however, a win is a win, and it was nice finishing the night still unbeaten and at the top of our region 6-0," Lady Indians head coach Clint Decker said in an emailed statement.
The junior class led the way offensively Tuesday as Bailey Tomlin recorded 11 kills, Olivia Moses notched six kills, and Carlee Poole contributed 26 assists and eight serving aces.
"Our goal and message all year has been to win our region," Decker said. "We still have two matches remaining, but we feel good about where we have positioned ourselves. We are still working on becoming a more consistent team. When we can consistently do the little things, we will be a good volleyball team."
Armuchee next takes the court in a non-region battle with Cartersville at Armuchee High School on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Lady Indians' lone remaining region bout is a tri-match at Temple High School against Temple and Haralson County. The tri-match is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29.