For the first time in 17 years, the Armuchee Lady Indians are region champions in basketball after edging out Trion 57-56 in overtime to claim the Region 6-A Public Girls Basketball Championship.
The victory gives the Lady Indians Region 6-A Public's No. 1 seed entering the 2021 Class A-Public state playoffs, which includes home-court advantage for at least the first two rounds.
A back-and-forth affair throughout unsurprisingly came down to the wire.
With time winding down and Trion up 50-48, Armuchee's Bailey Tomlin came up with her lone field goal of the night to knot the contest 50-50 with four seconds to play in fourth quarter.
Armuchee got a last-second steal and shot off, but it fell short and with the horn sounding, overtime was on deck.
The stage was set for a memorable finish and a senior leader provided just that.
Armuchee senior Chloe Purdy locked in, scoring all seven of the Lady Indians' points in the OT session. Purdy would finish with 24 points.
Arionna Dozier was second on the Lady Indians in scoring with 13 points, closely followed by Julia Williams' 11.
Armuchee dropped both games to Trion during the regular season, but in the third matchup, the Lady Indians got the final word, claiming the title on home court.
Armuchee now prepares for the first round of the state playoffs and will welcome Region 7-A Public's No. 4 seed to Armuchee High School on either Tuesday, Feb. 23, or Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Model vs. Dade County
Dane Fisher poured in 26 points and the Model Blue Devils overcame a slow start to get a 70-52 win over a scrappy Dade County squad in the semifinals of the Region 7-AA basketball tournament on Wednesday in Summerville.
The victory assures the Blue Devils (20-5) home court for at least the first round of the state playoffs as they advance to Thursday's Region 7-AA Boys Basketball Championship. Model will play Chattooga for the title at 8:30 p.m. at Chattooga High School.
Dade County (9-8) led by as many as nine early in the second quarter, but Model, playing for the first time in eight days, eventually shook off the rust and held a slim 28-27 lead at halftime.
The Blue Devils started the game in a full-court press, but with Dade County moving the ball as well as they were, Model head coach Jacob Travis made the adjustment to call off the pressure.
"We got down by seven or eight and at that point it was just like, let's back up and guard them," Travis said. "I thought we did a really good job defensively in the half-court and that was the difference."
Fisher ended with six made 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 26 points. Carson Cole added 14 points and Cole Mathis chipped in 10.
Thursday night's title clash will see Model try to win its first region championship since 2016.
Coosa vs. Chattooga
The Chattooga Indians continued their winning ways Wednesday, defeating the No. 4 seed Coosa Eagles 58-52 at Chattooga High School.
The Indians, winners of their last 13 in a row, will face the Blue Devils Thursday in the Region 7-AA Boys Basketball Tournament Championship contest.
Meanwhile, the Eagles will battle Dade County in the consolation game at 5:30 p.m. at Chattooga High School.