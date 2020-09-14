The Armuchee Indians are in the midst of searching for a new opponent for Saturday, Sept. 26. Armuchee was originally scheduled to play Weaver High School (AL) on that date.
Head coach Jeremy Green posted on social media the Indians are looking to host a game at H.A. Lindsey Stadium on Sept. 26 due to a cancellation.
The Indians' game against former Region 7-AA rival Coosa, originally scheduled to be played this coming Friday, Sept. 18, has also been cancelled. Coosa will now play Lookout Valley (TN) in Chattanooga this Friday.
"The Armuchee High vs. Coosa High football game previously scheduled for this Friday, September 18, 2020, is being canceled due to the AHS football team being quarantined because of possible COVID-19 exposure," Floyd County Schools' Public Relations Coordinator Lenora McEntire Doss said in an emailed statement. "Armuchee High's football game scheduled for next Saturday, September 26, 2020, is being canceled due to unforeseen circumstances from Weaver High School. All AHS homecoming festivities are being moved to the week of October 5, 2020."
This is the second instance of a cancelled game(s) in the Rome-area team to this point after Unity Christian School's game versus Harvester Christian Academy was cancelled on Sept. 4.