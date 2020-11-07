Doomed by a slow start, the Armuchee Indians fell to the Trion Bulldogs 41-14 in Chattooga County on Friday in the 49th all-time meeting between the two schools.
The Indians, playing in their first game since Oct. 16, struggled on defense right out of the gate before eventually settling in.
“Early on it didn’t look like we could or wanted to tackle,” Indians head coach Jeremy Green said. “Part of that is they have a great back. But it’s hard, not playing for three weeks and then trying to tackle again. We got better at tackling as the ball game went on.”
The Bulldogs (3-6, 1-2 Region 6-A Public) raced out to a 28-0 lead just a couple minutes into the second quarter, getting three rushing touchdowns from Rob Brown and another score on the legs of Connor Deparlier.
Staring up at a four-score deficit, Armuchee (2-5, 0-3 Region 6-A Public) began to string together a couple stops and create some sustained drives. With 35 seconds remaining in the first half, Chandler Desanto finally put the Indians on the board by tossing a beautiful strike to J.J. House for a 15-yard touchdown.
However, Trion stole back any momentum by scoring just 21 seconds later, getting a 55-yard catch-and-run from Brown followed by Deparlier’s second rushing touchdown of the half, this one from 4 yards out to close out the first 24 minutes.
Coming out of the locker room, Armuchee’s offense picked up right where it left off, using a balanced attack to march down the field again, scoring when Desanto found a wide-open House for a 53-yard score through the air. Grayson Perry knocked home the extra point to make it 35-14 early in the third quarter.
House would finish his career night with eight catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Kameron Parker also reeled in seven catches of his own.
“We’ve got good little receivers,” Green said. “They’re itty bitty guys but they just get open underneath, and our quarterback is good at hitting them.”
The second half saw both teams trade punts and failed fourth down conversions, before Brown picked up his fourth and final touchdown of the night on a 5-yard carry with just under two minutes left in the game.
Sylvester Bassey blocked the extra point for the Indians, keeping the final score at 41-14.
Marty Seagraves was one of three Armuchee tailbacks to get at least seven carries, converting his eight rushing attempts into 71 yards to lead the way for the Indians’ ground game.
As a team, the Indians racked up 189 yards on the ground and 173 yards through the air.
Armuchee will try to carry their strong second half performance into next Friday’s game against at Gordon Lee.