In a statement from Floyd County Schools (FCS), the Armuchee Indians' game against B.E.S.T. Academy scheduled for this coming Friday has been canceled. The reason given for the cancellation was due to "members of the AHS football team being quarantined because of direct exposure to COVID-19."
According to FCS, a separate announcement will be made if the contest is rescheduled to a later date.
"We hope both communities stay safe and healthy," the statement concluded.
The Indians already faced a quarantine back in September and did not play for 22 days between Sept. 4-26. Armuchee is currently 2-3 overall and 0-1 in Region 6-A Public so far in the 2020 season.