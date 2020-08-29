Team Roster

Number Name Position Year

1 CHANDLER DESANTO QB/DB 10

2 GRAYSON PERRY WR/DB/K 9

3 JACKSON COONLEY QB/WR/DB 9

5 CARTER LEMASTER WR/OLB 11

6 MARTY SEAGRAVES RB/LB 10

7 SYLVESTER BASSEY RB/OLB 12

9 ANDREW HUTSON TE/DL 12

10 KAMERON PARKER QB/DB 11

11 JAIDEN BUNCH WR/S 10

12 CADE CORDLE OL/LB 12

15 KEMAH ORR WR/DB 11

16 WILL DANIEL WR/RB/DB 11

19 JACOB SEGRAVES WR/S 9

21 MATTHEW HAMPSON TE/S 9

22 BRAXTON HONEA RB/S 10

23 JJ HOUSE WR/DB 11

24 NOAH WRIGHT TE/LB 9

78 CAMERON ANTHONY OL/DL 9

25 HAGEN TERRY WR/TE/OLB 9

26 RILEY ROSS WR/OLB 11

34 RYLAND STEEN TE/LB 9

35 ISAIAH GONZALES RB/DL 12

36 LUKE WILLIAMS RB/OLB 10

40 BLAKE MATHIS TE/LB 10

44 JOSH EVANS RB/OLB 9

45 CALEB HAMMOND RB/LB 12

55 CJ COLLINS OL/DL 9

56 SAM WOODARD OL/LB 9

57 DONOVAN HARDIN OL/DL 11

59 CONNOR BUFFINGTON OL/DL 12

60 ALEX HITCHCOCK OL/LB 9

61 NOAH HOOD OL/DL 12

62 HAYDEN MURRAY OL/DL 12

66 TRISTAN YOUNG OL/DL 9

70 DALTON COSLOW OL/DL 9

71 JOHN ROSS EARLY OL/DL 11

72 LOGAN HUNTON OL/DL 9

74 COLE BISHOP OL/DL 9

75 GRANT TAYLOR OL/DL 12

76 JAQUAWN LINDSEY OL/DL 9

77 JADEN SALMON OL/DL 10

2020 Schedule

9/4 at Towns County

9/11 BYE

9/18 Coosa

9/25 Weaver (AL)

10/2 at SE Whitfield County

10/9 The King's Academy

10/16 at Mt. Zion

10/23 B.E.S.T. Academy

10/30 BYE

11/6 at Trion

11/13 at Gordon Lee

11/20 Bowdon

2019 Schedule and Results

8/23 at Murray County L 12-29

8/30 BYE

9/6 Haralson County L 0-59

9/13 at Trion L 6-41

9/20 Rockmart L 0-61

9/27 at Model L 6-44

10/4 Coosa L 20-41

10/11 BYE

10/18 at Gordon Central L 7-41

10/25 Chattooga L 0-28

11/1 at Pepperell L 0-63

11/8 Dade County L 6-35

Armuchee Band Roster

Name, Grade, Instrument/Position

Sadie Alldredge 8 Trombone

BreeAnna Bailey 8 Clarinet

AJ Barnes 8 Bari Sax

Hope Brickey 11 Color Guard

Derek Brown 9 Trombone

Bryce Broyles 10 Trombone

Annie Burchett 9 Bass Clarinet

Tate Burnham 10 Percussion

Noah Campbell 11 Baritone

Parker Campbell 8 Percussion

Hayleigh Cochran 10 Color Guard

Emalee Collins 9 Clarinet

Kansas Corbin 12 Color Guard

Ridge Cox 11 Percussion

Marina Cromer 9 Flute

Kaleb Daniel 9 Alto Sax

McKinzie Day 12 Color Guard

Dakota Dowdy 9 Alto Sax

Maggie Early 11 Drum Major

Austin Edwards 12 Trombone

Brandon Edwards 11 Mellophone

Nick Fero 10 Trumpet

Caroline Fletcher 8 Percussion

Amanda Floyd 8 Clarinet

Rachel Floyd 9 Clarinet

Belle Fuller 10 Trumpet

Caelynn Garmany 9 Flute

Damia Greene 8 Flute

Kinsley Hawkins 9 Color Guard

Jackson Holcomb 10 Clarinet

Spencer Hood 12 Trombone

Cody Hughes 12 Clarinet

Logan Hunton 9 Clarinet

Brighton Jager 9 Percussion

Sharpe Jones 9 Tuba

CJ Kelly 11 Percussion

Caitlin Kinsey 11 Color Guard

David Lane 10 Alto Sax

Noah Lane 12 Trumpet

Jasmine Leming 10 Color Guard

David Lovett 12 Trumpet

Nic McCullough 12 Percussion

Jared Melton 12 Mellophone

Jonah Meyer 8 Percussion

Tovah Meyer 10 Trumpet

Maddie Morgan 12 Color Guard

Virginia Nash 12 Percussion

Akecia Neal 11 Bass Clarinet

Kamryn Robinson 8 Tenor Sax

Hanna Smith 10 Flute

McKinzy Snyder 10 Clarinet

Ryan Strickland 9 Trumpet

Olivia Taft 8 Trumpet

Paige Tessin 11 Alto Sax

John Thomas 9 Trombone

Rhiannon Vaughn 12 Percussion

Ryleigh Wagner 9 Flute

Brody Walker 10 Bari Sax

Jared Weatherford 9 Trumpet

Kaili Wheeler 9 Percussion

Joelle Woody 7 Manager

Margo Woody 8 Bass Clarinet

Kristian Wooten 11 Color Guard

Ella Young 11 Tuba

Armuchee Football Cheer

Ramsey Blair

Reagan Blair

Madi Bray

Kylee Cowart

Olivia Dorsey

Aubrie Ellis

Lori Hayes

Jadynn Johnson

Jessie Moore

Kalise Morman

Ally O’Neal

Elizabeth Stockton

Mary Grace Traylor

Brenya Wheeler

Ivey Whitaker

After a winless 2019, Armuchee expects improvement in 2020 with some old foes back in the mix. After GHSA region realignment, the Indians move from Region 7-AA to Region 6-A Public.

Head coach Jeremy Green, entering his third season with Armuchee, said the move down will provide a more even playing surface for the football team. Armuchee goes from the ninth-smallest school in Class AA (based on 2017 enrollment figures) to the largest Class A school (based on 2019 enrollment numbers).

“The two teams that we have played the most in the history of Armuchee football: No. 1 Trion, No. 2 Gordon Lee,” Green said. “To me, being an Armuchee graduate from the 90s, we’re going back home.”

Armuchee will be in a region with Bowdon, Trion, Gordon Lee, Mt. Zion (Carroll) and Business Engineering Science Tech (B.E.S.T.) Academy. But Green warned the competition will be fierce.

“This is not an easy region,” Green said. “In some ways, the football is better overall from top to bottom.”

Last season, Armuchee lost two key senior starters in running back and outside linebacker Gauge Burkett and running back/cornerback Brayden Presley. Burkett was named to the 2019 first-team offense and Presley was tabbed as a second-team defensive player.

This season, Green said he’s expecting guys like rising seniors Sylvester Bassey, Grant Taylor, Hayden Murray and Connor Buffington to step up into major leadership roles. Green said Bassey will be transitioning to the running back position for 2020.

For the quarterback position, Green said he has two athletes returning who have varsity experience: rising sophomore Chandler DeSanto and rising junior Kameron Parker.

“They’re both ... program kids (and) high character kids,” Green said. “We’re no where near deciding who our quarterback will be, but both of them are going to be on the field on offense or defense, regardless. Both of them are too good athletes ... to not play somewhere.”

During Armuchee’s Blue/White scrimmage at H.A. Lindsey Stadium, DeSanto got the start at quarterback. He took in a score from one yard out and found Bassey on a screen pass that went for a score. The duo showed flashes of the huge impact they can have on the offensive side of the ball.

The Indians are in search of their first win since a 35-14 senior-night victory over Dade County in 2018. Green said the program has been focusing on rebuilding the culture.

“When I got here, the focus was on a total rebuild,” Green said. “Total rebuild of the way we thought about football. We’re still pushing forward with our core values. We have our ‘I am an Indian’ values. I am tough. I work hard. I am dependable. I am reliable. We continue to focus on those things.”

The Indians dealt with plenty of injuries during 2019, including Green’s first and second-string quarterbacks. Green said he had to play a lot of younger kids on the field.

“I told those guys, ... regardless of how last year went, I wanted it to serve them later on in life,” Green said. “They went through something that’s very, very difficult and I want it to pay dividends down the road. You can already through the workouts we’re doing, our culture’s taking hold. We have more leadership than we had.”

As the 2020 campaign approaches, the Indians turn their attention to new beginnings as old rivalries are revived in a new region.

“We just have to focus on doing the things we’re supposed to do and we will build a successful football program,” Green said. “It’s just a matter of time.”

Armuchee will open its 2020 season at Towns County in Hiawassee on Friday, Sept. 4.

