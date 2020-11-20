The Armuchee Indians’ 2020 football season is officially in the books, as the team fell to Region 6-A Public Champion Bowdon Red Devils 61-17 Friday at H.A. Lindsey Stadium.
Armuchee ends the year with a five-game slide and completes 2020 with a 2-7 overall record.
Armuchee paid tribute to its seniors one final time as the Indians face Region 6-A Public champions Bowdon attempting to spoil the Red Devils’ fortunes.
Armuchee kept it close with Bowdon through the first quarter. Armuchee’s Grayson Perry connected on a 28-yard field goal and senior running back Sylvester Bassey’s scored a 29-yard touchdown rush.
Bowdon led 14-10 after one quarter of play.
The Red Devils, however, would firmly take control of the contest in the second quarter, scoring 28 points to maintain a 42-10 lead as the teams headed for the locker room at halftime.
Cade Cordle would score the lone Indians touchdown in the second half, streaking across the goal line from 2 yards outside the goal line.
However, Bowdon continued to show its offensive prowess, scoring 19 points in the final 24 minutes of action.
Armuchee’s nine seniors have suited up for the final time in the blue and white. Indians head coach Jeremy Green said via text message after the game he told his players how much they were loved.
“Our relationship doesn’t end with football,” Green said. “We’re family.”