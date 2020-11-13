The Armuchee Indians remain winless in Region 6-A Public after falling on the road to the Gordon Lee Trojans 49-14 Friday in Chickamauga.
Gordon Lee (8-1, 3-1 Region 6-A Public) started right out of the gates, as Jacob Neal intercepted a Chandler DeSanto pass and returned the ball 24 yards for a pick six about a minute into the game.
Cade Peterson and Nate Dunfee would each record rushing touchdowns of 90 and 21 yards, respectively, and the Trojans led 21-0 after 12 minutes.
Armuchee got on the scoreboard with about five minutes to go in the second quarter on a 26-yard touchdown, but Gordon Lee added 14 more points to take a commanding 35-7 advantage into the locker room.
The second half would not fair much better, as the Trojans scored two more touchdowns to capture win No. 8 of the season.
The Indians would record the final points of the night as Hayden Murray notched a 1-yard touchdown run with about two minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
Armuchee will conclude its 2020 season next Friday night with a region showdown against Bowdon at H.A. Lindsey Stadium on the campus of Armuchee High School.