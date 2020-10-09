The Armuchee Indians (2-2) are back to .500 after a 14-13 homecoming win over The King's Academy (1-3) at H.A. Lindsey Stadium on Friday. Armuchee's defense made a two-point conversion stand late in the fourth quarter to earn the one-point triumph on a rain-soaked night.
"I'm happy for our kids, our school and our community," Indians head coach Jeremy Green said in a text message. "I'm proud of Kameron Parker for stepping in and playing well at QB. We made a play at the end of the game when we had to. We enter region play next week so we have to have a great week of practice over fall break."
Armuchee junior quarterback Kameron Parker scored the Indians' first points on an 8-yard quarterback run in the first quarter.
Parker flashed his arm ability as well, flinging a 45-yard strike to receiver JJ House for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Armuchee heads out on the road and prepares for its Region 6-A Public opener at Mt. Zion High School next Friday, Oct. 16. Kickoff at Mt. Zion is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.