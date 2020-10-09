Armuchee's Kameron Parker vs. The King's Academy

Armuchee junior quarterback Kameron Parker rushes upfield against The King's Academy at H.A. Lindsey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 9. 

 Steven Eckhoff

The Armuchee Indians (2-2) are back to .500 after a 14-13 homecoming win over The King's Academy (1-3) at H.A. Lindsey Stadium on Friday. Armuchee's defense made a two-point conversion stand late in the fourth quarter to earn the one-point triumph on a rain-soaked night. 

"I'm happy for our kids, our school and our community," Indians head coach Jeremy Green said in a text message. "I'm proud of Kameron Parker for stepping in and playing well at QB. We made a play at the end of the game when we had to. We enter region play next week so we have to have a great week of practice over fall break." 

Armuchee junior quarterback Kameron Parker scored the Indians' first points on an 8-yard quarterback run in the first quarter. 

Parker flashed his arm ability as well, flinging a 45-yard strike to receiver JJ House for a touchdown in the third quarter. 

Armuchee heads out on the road and prepares for its Region 6-A Public opener at Mt. Zion High School next Friday, Oct. 16. Kickoff at Mt. Zion is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. 

