Malone Christen scored four goals as the Armuchee Lady Indians held off a late charge from the Darlington Lady Tigers 6-4 Friday at Armuchee High School.
Armuchee earns its second win of 2021.
“I thought we did manage the ball well in the first half,” Lady Indians head coach Don Bettler said. “Coach Shorey’s teams are always well organized and they move the ball on the angles well. I thought our midfield held the ball well.”
The game started out ideal in the first half for the home side, as Christen quickly showed off her skill, recording a hat trick in less than eight minutes. Two of her goals came 49 seconds apart.
“Malone is always strong,” Bettler said. “She has all the skills that you want in a player. She is super fast, she’s very talented, she’s (got) a strong left foot. She has experience in how she positions herself and how she can come up with the ball in a one-on-one.”
Up 4-0 at halftime, it appeared as through Armuchee would roll to victory. However, a fired-up Darlington team greeted the hosts on the pitch in the second half.
Two goals from Emma Good and one each from Leah Lambert and Sophi Shumate suddenly saw Darlington right back in the game with 11 minutes to go in the second half.
“We just found some fire,” Lady Tigers head coach Al Shorey said on his team’s second half. “Emma Good, one of our captains, gave them a challenge at halftime to pick up the intensity. We made some adjustments with our shape, but really, the difference was the intensity.”
The final goal of the match came as Christen found open space, place a high shot off the crossbar and down, and Marissa Ramos would finish the play off with an open-net header to make it 6-4 with 6:17 to play. Ramos would tally Armuchee’s two other goals.
Shorey said the second half gives his squad something to build on going forward.
“Offensively, we’ve struggled this year and we’re starting to put some things together so we’ll build on that moving ahead.”
Armuchee and Darlington used to be region rivals, but now playing the cross-county contest as non-region, both coaches cherish the opportunity for the teams to compete against one another.
“Love this contest,” Bettler said. “Anytime you can get a game with a team in the same county I think is a plus for fans, for players. There’s always an extra little spice when you got that going.”
“It’s been nice to come back and play them again,” Shorey said. “We’re pretty evenly matched and it’s always a fun game.”
In the nightcap, the Darlington Tigers defeated the Armuchee Indians by the score of 5-2. Darlington’s record improves to 3-3-1 while Armuchee falls to 4-2.
“If we move the ball, if we use space, if we find the open man, we’re going to do fine,” Tigers head coach Matthew Enderle said. “That’s what we’ve done these last two games and so I want to keep seeing that from my boys.”
Darlington saw goals from Ricky Frisiani, Charlie Jones, Alan Cordero (2) and Rocco Lopez.
Armuchee got its two goals courtesy of Davis Yeargan, both coming in the second half.
“It was a tough loss. (Darlington) has fast players, strong players, but we played with class all the way through,” Indians head coach Luis Vazquez said. “I’m proud of my boys today. They have proven to me once again that its’ worth being here every night.”
Armuchee opens Region 6-A Public play against Drew Charter School at home Monday.
The Darlington Lady Tigers head off to battle Christian Heritage School Tuesday in Dalton while the Tigers are off until Thursday, when they face North Cobb Christian at Darlington School.