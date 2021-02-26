The Armuchee Lady Indians and Darlington Lady Tigers both saw their 2020-21 seasons end on the same night as Armuchee fell to Commerce 43-33 and Darlington lost to Galloway 59-47.
After scoring 15 points in the first eight minutes, things were looking up for the Region 6-A Public Champions as Armuchee held a slim 15-9 advantage.
However, Armuchee's offense never found its groove again, failing to eclipse double figures in the latter three quarters. The Lady Indians only managed 15 points in the second half.
The third quarter belonged to the Commerce Lady Tigers, as they would score 19 points in the third to take the lead 34-27 after 24 minutes.
In the loss, Julia Williams led the way with 10 points. Olivia Moses recorded seven points, while Jaslyn Edwards and Chloe Purdy each registered six points.
Armuchee's final record goes down as 18-7 overall, but the Lady Indians did win a region title for the first time in 17 years.
The Darlington Lady Tigers could not collect the win on home court, falling to the Galloway Lady Scots by 12 points at Van Es Arena. Galloway advances to its first Elite Eight in school history.
Darlington's 2020-21 season ends with a record of 8-8. Head coach Hazel Hall will see her entire roster return for the 2021-22 season, as the Lady Tigers' roster featured zero seniors this year.
Darlington was able to host the game as Galloway was the No. 4 seed from Region 5-A Private. But the Lady Scots, fresh off a 45-24 win at Athens Academy, did not let the lengthy travel affect them.