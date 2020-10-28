The Armuchee Indians' cross country teams have qualified for the Class A state meet, being held this year at Carrollton High School.
Shelby Green was region champion for the Lady Indians while Darell Trejo ran for region champion for the boys. Green's clocked in at 19:33.27 while Trejo's time was 17:51.05.
In the girls' 5K run, freshman Marissa Kimple finished second overall at a fitting 20:20.84. Senior Chloe Purdy was fifth overall at 23:25.37.
Senior Logan Lively and junior Peyton Alford completed the course eighth and 10th, respectively. Lively's time stood at 23:58.98 while Alford ran the 5K at 24:48.27.
Senior Chloe Halaka was 13th, crossing the finish line at 25:32.17. Junior Chloe Nance closed out the Lady Indians in 16th overall with a time of 27:14.32.
For the boys' race, senior Jack Rush claimed fourth overall with a time of 18:16.40. Armuchee then had five consecutive runners cross the finish between seventh and 11th.
Junior Landon England clocked in at 18:39.01. Senior Davis Yeargan finished the 5K at 18:43.59 while sophomore Matthew Campbell took home a time of 18:50.41. Senior Darby Hopper and junior Jesse Hernandez were 10th and 11th at 18:51.89 and 19:09.10, respectively.
As a team, the girls claimed the region title with 20 points, 34 better than second place Atlanta Classical Academy. The boys, scoring 29 points, claimed their Region 6-A Public title by an even larger margin, 41 over second place Trion.
Both Armuchee teams will race in Carrollton on Saturday, Nov. 7, with the boys racing at 2 p.m., immediately followed by the girls at 2:45 p.m.