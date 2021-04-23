As the final weekend in April arrives, local tennis teams will be preparing for the quarterfinal stage of the 2021 Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoffs.
The Armuchee Indians swept Commerce 5-0 Thursday.
In singles action, Darby Hopper and Ethan McGhee won in straight sets while Baron St. Clair captured his win in three sets.
In doubles, Armuchee's duo of Wyatt Miller and Zain Waseem were victorious in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. David Lovett and Jordan Joyce also won in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.
Armuchee will travel to Dublin High School next week.
The Darlington Lady Tigers edged out Mt. Vernon 3-2 to move on to the Class A-Private quarterfinals. They face Brookstone in Columbus next week.
Model High School's tennis teams both advance to their respective quarterfinals next week after the Lady Devils defeated Elbert County 4-1 and the Model boys conquered Bremen 4-1.
The Lady Devils got wins in singles from Tatum Abdou and Nora Stone in straight sets.
In doubles, Model's duo of Ella Burgess and Althea Holden won in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. Amara Howard and Ambria Ludwig also emerged victorious in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.
Elbert County's Rylee Smith got her side's lone point of the day, defeating Caroline Goss in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.
For the Blue Devils, Tatum Abdou and Daniel Veillon both won in straight sets in singles play.
In doubles, Model's John David Cunningham and Malachi Veillon captured the win in straight sets over Bremen's Blake Hollingsworth and Preston Spake 6-0, 6-2.
Model's team consisting of Cole Locklear and Braxton Sims topped Bremen's Parker Solberg and Brayden Wylie in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.
Sam Rutland took the only loss for Model, falling in three sets in singles competition.
For the quarterfinals round, the Lady Devils will host Berrien while the Model boys entertain Thomasville. Both matchups are set to take place Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.