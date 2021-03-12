The Coosa Lady Eagles and Armuchee Indians won region tennis matches on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles defeated the Gordon Central Lady Warriors 5-1.
In singles, Coosa's Neema Patel won when her opponent retired from the match.
Cosa's Madison Reeves won her match in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles, the Lady Eagles' team featuring Hannah Earwood and Sydney Hester won 6-3, 7-6, winning a second-set tiebreaker.
Katrice Ferrell and Kate Sanderlin lost the first set 3-6, but bounced back to win the second set 6-3 and the third-set tiebreaker 10-7.
Coosa travels to Fannin County for matches on Tuesday.
The Armuchee Indians claimed a 5-0 sweep over Gordon Lee Thursday.
In singles, Darby Hopper won his match 6-1, 6-0, Ethan McGhee won his match 6-0, 6-0, and David Lovett won his match via forfeit.
In doubles, Armuchee's two teams of Jordan Joyce and Harrison Hulsey, and Zain Waseem and Wyatt Miller, won their respective matches in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.
"We had two good days of practice after the loss Monday vs. Model," Armuchee tennis coach Jamey Rice said in an emailed statement. "I'm proud of this team for bouncing back and playing good tennis on Thursday. This is a great group of kids that are fun to be around."
Armuchee is scheduled to meet Model Wednesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.