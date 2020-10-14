For the first time ever, the Armuchee Lady Indians host their respective area's volleyball tournament beginning Thursday at Armuchee High School.
The Area 6-A/AA Public volleyball tournament is hosted by the No. 1 seed in the region. Armuchee went undefeated for the first time ever to be tabbed as hosts for the two-day event.
The tournament is a double-elimination format and will feature all nine schools in the region playing Thursday night. Heard County will face Pepperell is a play-in game, with the winner in a match against top seed Armuchee.
Bremen will play Callaway, Model battles Haralson County and Coosa duels with Temple. The area championship match will be played on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. No games will be played Friday.